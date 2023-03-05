By Imran Khan • 05 March 2023 • 8:00

Passenger killed after severe turbulence hits plane Photo by Kevin Porter Shutterstock.com

A passenger onboard private plane was killed in the US as an investigation has been started by the FBI

Severe turbulence resulted in the death of a passenger on board a private jet, according to US officials.

Officials said that an investigation has been launched into the rare death, which resulted in the plane making a forced landing.

The incident happened after a Bombardier executive jet was hit with turbulence as it was travelling from Keene, New Hampshire, to Leesburg, Virginia.

As per a statement by a spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) cited by Mail Online, five people were onboard the flight.

NTSB did not provide any details further about the extent of the damage to the plane or whether the passenger who died was wearing a seatbelt.

“The jet’s cockpit voice and data recorders were sent to NTSB headquarters for analysis”, said NTSB officials, adding that two of the crew along with other surviving passengers were interviewed.

The jet is owned by Conexon, which is a high-speed internet company based in Kansas, Missouri, as per the Federal Aviation Administration database.

“On 03/03/2023, at approximately 3:49 PM, Connecticut State Troopers responded to a medical assist call at Bradley International Airport. One patient was subsequently transported to an area hospital via ambulance”, said a statement by a Connecticut State Police spokesperson

It added, “Our agency is assisting as needed; however, the NTSB and the FBI are investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. For further information please contact those agencies directly”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.