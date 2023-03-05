Police in UK discovers cannabis plants worth over £200,000 after reports of electricity being bypassed in neighbourhood

By Imran Khan • 05 March 2023 • 16:19

Police in the UK are searching for suspects after over 350 cannabis plants were found inside a property in Rochdale

Police have seized cannabis plants worth an estimated value of £200,000 (€226,000) from a farm in the UK after the property was discovered.

The incident took place in a neighbourhood of Rochdale, as police teams received information that electricity was being bypassed at an address on Yorkshire Street.

After the officers arrived on the scene to investigate, the property was discovered an upon further investigation a substantial cannabis farm was found.

A press release issued by Greater Manchester Police said that “Officers discovered approximately 350 plants, spread over three floors, at different stages of cultivation”.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing as officers gather evidence that might identify those responsible for the cannabis farm.

“This is a significant find and fantastic work by all of the teams who worked together to locate and dismantle the farm”, said Chief Inspector Trevor Harrison.

He added, “Cannabis farms are very dangerous places and pose a serious risk of fire, this particular grow could have caused significant damage to neighbouring properties.

“We would not have been able to achieve this without the help of the people of Rochdale, and we want to let them know that we will always listen to them and act whenever appropriate.

