By Imran Khan • 05 March 2023 • 15:28

Police search for witnesses and information after 18-year-old man killed during tragic car crash in UK Photo by Mr Doomits Shutterstock.com

Police in the UK makes appeal to find witnesses and more information after an 18-year-old man was killed in a car crash

Police in the UK have made an appeal for witnesses and further information after an 18-year-old man was killed in Southhampton.

According to a press release issued by Hampshire and Isle of Wight constabulary, the police were called before 1 am local time on the morning of Sunday, March 5.

It was reported that a black Vauxhall Corsa collided with several parked cars on Middle Road.

“Three teenage males were in the Corsa. One of them, an 18-year-old from Southampton, sadly died”, said a statement by the police, adding, “His next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

Officers also said that the two other males suffered serious injuries.

Following an initial investigation, a 17-year-old male and a 19-year-old male, both from Southampton, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

“We are calling on anyone who saw the collision or moments leading up to it to contact us”, added the police.

They also stated that “We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have relevant dash-cam footage of the Corsa travelling south on Middle Road towards Station Road”.

If you have information that could assist our enquiries, please call 101 quoting incident number 44230089247.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.