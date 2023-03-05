By Imran Khan • 05 March 2023 • 10:54

Taxi passenger killed in Spain after tragic head-on collision in Madrid Image: Sceengrab Emmergencias Madrid

Authorities in Spain investigating a case after a passenger inside a taxi died after a head-on collision in Madrid

A passenger of a taxi was killed in Spain after the vehicle had a head-on collision with another car driven by an 18-year-old man

Police in local police reports, the incident took place on Sunday, March 5, in Madrid and the driver of the other car has also been injured.

“The accident occurred after 5:00 a.m. at kilometre 1.200 of the dual carriageway, in the direction of Madrid, when, for reasons being investigated by the Guardia Civil, the taxi and a car, driven by an 18-year-old man, collided head-on”, said a statement by Emmerciancis Madrid, cited by 20Minutes.

After arriving on the scene, the SAMUR-Protección Civil medical services confirmed the death of the taxi passenger.

The said that the man was 48 years old and suffered various injuries, including a severe head injury.

They also treated the taxi driver, who was taken to La Paz hospital with serious chest trauma, and the driver of the car, an 18-year-old man, who was taken to Ramón y Cajal hospital for observation.

#ColisiónFrontal km 1 #M11 sentido #Madrid entre turismo y taxi ➡️@SAMUR_PC confirma el fallecimiento del pasajero del taxi y atiende a los dos conductores.

➡️Tras el impacto,el taxi queda montado sobre el guardarraíl.@BomberosMad rescata a la víctima mortal y retira el vehículo pic.twitter.com/rpjI0KiBiq — Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) March 5, 2023

As a result of the impact, the taxi was left on the guardrail of the road and the city’s fire brigade had to rescue the victim who had been trapped and had to be removed from the vehicle.

___________________________________________________________

