Three dead after car plunges down ravine and catches fire in Perello, Tarragona

By Chris King • 05 March 2023 • 18:45

Image of a Mossos d'Esquadra officer. Credit: Robson90/Shutterstock.com

A car plunged down a ravine and caught fire in Perello, Tarragona, leaving three passengers dead.

Three people died this afternoon, Sunday, March 4, in a traffic accident in which a car left the road on the TV-3022 in Perello, heading in the direction of Rasquera, Tarragona.

According to a statement from the Servei Catala de Transit (Sct), the Mossos d’Esquadra received notice of the accident at 3:58pm. They are still investigating the causes of the accident. It is believed that the vehicle somehow left the road, plunged down a ravine, and caught fire.

As a result of the accident, the driver of the vehicle was critically injured and has been transferred to the Vall d’Hebron University Hospital, while the other three passengers all died. The incident forced the circulation of traffic on the TV-3022 to be cut in both directions.

After receiving the alert, six Mossos patrols, six Generalitat Fire Department appliances, an emergency helicopter, and four ambulances of the Sistema d’Emergencies Mediques (SEM) were deployed to the scene. Today’s accident raises the total number of fatalities on the interurban road network in Catalonia to 24, as reported by elperiodico.com.

