Two individuals arrested for scamming octogenerian with dementia in Granada nursing home

By Chris King • 05 March 2023 • 3:41

Image of the octogenerian with the Guardia Civil. Credit: Guardia Civil

Two individuals in Granada were arrested by the Guardia Civil for scamming an octogenarian in a nursing home who had dementia.

As reported in a statement on Saturday, March 4, the Guardia Civil in Granada arrested a 47-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man. The two individuals, with no police record, were detained as the alleged perpetrators of a crime of fraud against an octogenerian with very advanced dementia.

The detainees would have gotten the old man to put all his properties and bank accounts in the name of the detained woman. He was even persuaded to put the detained woman as the sole heir to his will.

Police officers verified that the detainees had snatched the old man, even his clothes. When he went to report the incident he was wearing very wide pants tied with a rope as a belt. All of the victim’s clothing was discovered stored in bags, presumably to be sold.

An investigation began when a niece of the old man found him on a street in Granada accompanied by the two people now in custody. When she asked them who they were and what they were doing with her uncle, they did not want to identify themselves.

The niece immediately suspected that these people were trying to defraud her uncle. She subsequently took him with her and as soon as they arrived in Pinos Puente they went to the Guardia Civil barracks to report it.

After opening their investigation, the officers quickly discovered that the female detainee had managed to enter the old man’s home and live with him, using the excuse of taking care of him.

From that moment on, she convinced the man to put all of his properties in her name. She also convinced him to make her the co-owner of the old man’s bank accounts and to name her as the sole heir of his estate.

Investigators also found out that the residence for the elderly into which the elderly man was going to be admitted belonged to the detainee. The Pinos Puente officers managed to block the victim’s bank account to prevent his money from disappearing. They then continued with the investigations because they suspected that the detainees may have defrauded more vulnerable elderly people.

Estafan en Granada a un anciano con demencia al que ingresaron en un geriátrico y le arrebataron sus bienes. Los dos detenidos lograron que la víctima pusiera a su nombre todas sus propiedades y cuentas bancariashttps://t.co/7GL4P03RfO pic.twitter.com/yXf4czuZ8a — Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) March 4, 2023

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.