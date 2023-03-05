Two males in critical condition and three less serious after suspected poisoning incident in Barcelona sauna

By Chris King • 05 March 2023 • 21:07
Image of Mossos d'Esquadra officers.
Credit: mossos d'esquadra
According to sources from the Generalitat’s Medical Emergency System (SEM), two men are in critical condition in Barcelona medical facilities this evening, Sunday, March 5. They were admitted after allegedly being poisoned by undetermined substances in a sauna in Barcelona’s Eixample district. Three other males are in a less serious condition.
An alert was received by the emergency services at 06:42am this morning. Those affected, said to be between 30 and 50 years old, were subsequently transferred to medical centres in the city. The critically ill were taken to the Hospital Clinic and the Hospital de Sant Pau.
At this point, they are under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the respective medical centres. The less serious were transported to the Hospital del Mar and the Hospital Sagrat Cor.
As reported by ElCaso.cat, SEM immediately deployed six ambulances to the location. An operational coordination team and another logistics team were also dispatched to No 57 Calle Casanova, which is the location of a popular gay sauna in the district, according to The Mossos d’Esquadra.
Intoxicats per substàncies tòxiques a #Barcelona. Activem 6 unitats terrestres, 1 Equip de Coordinació Operativa i 1 de logística.5 afectats: Home, crític, H. ClínicHome, menys greu H. del MarHome, menys greu, H. Sagrat CorHome, crític, H. Sant PauHome, menys greu, H. Mar.
— SEM. Generalitat (@semgencat) March 5, 2023
A full investigation has been launched by the Mossos. Although no criminality has been detected they are said to not be ruling out any hypothesis at this stage. At this stage of the investigation, there is no indication of what kind of substances the five affected could have been poisoned with. This will be hopefully determined by the results of tests carried out, as reported by 20minutos.es.
