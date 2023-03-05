UPDATE: Shelter-in-place issued after MAJOR train derailment in Springfield, Ohio Close
Two males in critical condition and three less serious after suspected poisoning incident in Barcelona sauna

By Chris King • 05 March 2023 • 21:07

A suspected poisoning incident at a sauna in Barcelona has left two males hospitalised in critical condition and three less serious.

 

According to sources from the Generalitat’s Medical Emergency System (SEM), two men are in critical condition in Barcelona medical facilities this evening, Sunday, March 5. They were admitted after allegedly being poisoned by undetermined substances in a sauna in Barcelona’s Eixample district. Three other males are in a less serious condition.

An alert was received by the emergency services at 06:42am this morning. Those affected, said to be between 30 and 50 years old, were subsequently transferred to medical centres in the city. The critically ill were taken to the Hospital Clinic and the Hospital de Sant Pau.

At this point, they are under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the respective medical centres. The less serious were transported to the Hospital del Mar and the Hospital Sagrat Cor.

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

