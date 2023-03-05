UPDATE: Woman jailed for causing death of an elderly cyclist fears she will be ‘bullied and abused’ by inmates, reveals friend  

By Imran Khan • 05 March 2023 • 15:00

BREAKING: Pedestrian in UK jailed for manslaughter charges after she 'aggressively gestured' at an elderly cyclist who was killed by a car Photo by Cambridgeshire Police

UPDATE March 5 (3.00 pm) – Auriol Grey who has been jailed on manslaughter charges for causing the death of cyclist Celia Ward, fears being taunted and abused in prison

A 49-year-old woman who has been jailed for causing the death of a 77-year-old cyclist was bullied throughout her life and now fears that she will face abuse and taunts at the prison.

This statement was made by a close friend of Auriol Grey, as per Mail Online, who said, “She is a good person, a lovely person, and is very remorseful for what happened but because of her disability people are not very nice to her. They are horrible.”

Her friend who chose not to be identified said that “Auriol had been dreading going into prison and had expected to get a two-year suspended sentence at worst”.

“But she seems OK, she’s surprisingly in good spirits. I thought she would be in the right state”.

He added, “She is in the medical unit at a holding jail but is worried that when she starts mixing with the other female prisoners or is moved elsewhere she will be the victim of bullying which has happened her whole life”.

’She thinks she’ll be picked on.’

The man also stated that “She asked me to cancel all her appointments for doctor and dentist as she wasn’t expecting to be locked up”

“But she said ‘If I’m a good girl I’ll be out of here in a year and a half!”.

He said that he hopes to go to visit her, as there is no one else who will go see her.

As per official reports, Grey suffers from cerebral pals and also has cognitive issues, which restrict her movement.

_________________________________________________________________________________

ORIGINAL March 2 (2.05 pm) – A pedestrian in the UK has been jailed for three years on manslaughter charges after she aggressively gestured at an elderly cyclist who was killed by a car

A 49-year-old pedestrian in the UK has been jailed for three years on manslaughter charges after she shouted and aggressively gestured at a 77-year-old cyclist, who then lost control of her bike and was killed by a passing car.

Grey who is from Bradbury Place, Huntingdon, was found guilty of manslaughter after a trial at Peterborough Crown Court and was sentenced to three years in prison on Thursday, March 1.

According to a press release by Cambridgeshire Police, Auroil Grey shouted and aggressively gestured at the cyclist Celia Ward.

The incident took place in Huntingdon Cambridgeshire and just as Grey gestured, Ward lost control and moved in front of a car that passed by and hit her, as the driver was unable to stop.

Ward who was a retired midwife was pronounced dead by the paramedics on the scene.

“The two women were about to pass each other when Gray ‘gestured in a hostile and aggressive way’ towards Ward”, said a statement by Prosecutor Simon Spence KC.

The local CCTV footage of the incident shows Grey, who sufferers from cerebral palsy, gesture at Ward, just before she lost control of the bike and fell on the road.

Officials said that after the incident Grey fled and went to buy groceries at a nearby Sainsbury´s.

A statement by Grey during investigations by the police claims, “she was partially sighted and felt anxious as the bicycle was travelling ‘fast’ in the middle of the pavement. She added that she could have lifted her hand unintentionally”.

“This was a difficult and tragic case. Everyone will have their own views on cyclists, pavements, and cycleways, but what is clear is Auriol Grey’s response to the presence of Celia on a pedal cycle was totally disproportionate and ultimately found to be unlawful, resulting in Celia’s untimely and needless death”, said Detective Sergeant Mark Dollard.

He added, “I am pleased with the verdict and hope it is a stark reminder to all road users to take care and be considerate to each other. I want to take the time to acknowledge Celia’s family and thank them for their patience and dignity throughout the entirety of the investigation and trial.”

Celia’s husband David Ward also issued a statement following the sentence: “After 53 years of happy marriage, Celia was taken from me in a most horrific way, leaving me with only my memories. She was kind, calm, careful, cheerful and competent in all that she did.

“Her death has caused me great suffering. We relied on each other, shared the same sense of humour and outlook on life, and enjoyed each other’s company. I miss her terribly.”

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram