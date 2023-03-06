By Imran Khan • 06 March 2023 • 12:53

A Place in the Sun co-host Jonnie Irwin returns to show while battling with terminal cancer Image: Instagram

Terminally ill Jonnie Irwin surprised A Place in the Sun fans after making a return to the live show

Jonnie Irwan surprised fans of the show A Place in the Sun after he returned with co-presenter Jasmine Harman, while battling terminal cancer.

The 49-year-old presenter was forced to leave his job at the show due to insurance reasons, as per the Express, after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Irwin made a special appearance in Manchester on Sunday, as he informed his fans before the event, which was starting early.

Before appearing in the show he posted a photo on Instagram that said, “It’s an early start and as I’m not fit enough to run for the train atm I’m prepping the night before!”

He added, “Cold weather calls for wool, wool, and more wool!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonnie Irwin (@jonnieirwintv)

The star who is reported to have carried a portable oxygen chamber with him also revealed that he will be reuniting with his former host Jasmine Harman.

“It’s also a rare thing for @jasmineharman and myself to both be there on a Sunday so please come along and we’ll hopefully see you there!”, he said on Instagram.

He was also excited to be at the event which is known as “Manchester’s largest ever overseas property exhibition”.

Fans got the unique opportunity to meet the presenters in person, as they explored the exhibition and seminars.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.