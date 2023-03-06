Almeria Port Authority creates its own UAS flight operator

The use of drones, as highlighted by the president of the APA, Rosario Soto, “represents a further step in the technology and commitment to innovation of the Port Authority.”

“From now on it will have tools that will improve security in the port precincts and will implement the methods of combating marine pollution, environmental protection, prevention of occupational risks, control of operations and other port services”.

With this new tool, the APA flight operator will be able to detect, locate and see the evolution of fires or other emergency situations that occur in ports, such as collapses, imminent ruins or spills, and will be able to monitor and control traffic and large concentrations of people.

Through GPS coordinates, the emergency services device can be activated more quickly.

In principle, all the operations that are carried out will be daytime until more pilots have acquired the necessary experience and expertise.

