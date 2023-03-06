Almería unites for equality as 1800 runners take to the streets in the 10th annual Run for Women to kick off International Women’s Day

By Betty Henderson • 06 March 2023 • 14:11

The Mayor of Almería, María del Mar Vázquez joins participants at the city’s Run for Women, which kicked off celebrations for International Women’s Day. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Almería

ALMERÍA came alive with the sound of pounding feet as over 1,800 runners took to the streets in the 10th annual Run for Women, on Sunday, March 5 marking the start of International Women’s Day celebrations.

The energy was electric, with a family fun atmosphere providing the perfect backdrop for this celebration of female empowerment. This year’s event was bigger and better than ever before, with participants from all walks of life coming together to demand equality for all.

The event kicked off with the children’s races, which saw over 350 young runners take part. From there, it was on to the main event, with hundreds of participants running in the 2.2 kilometre, 4.4 kilometre, and 6.6 kilometre disciplines won by Luis Villegas Pérez, Francisco Javier Rivas Rodríguez, and Zouhair El Janati, respectively.

The event was not just about raising awareness, but also about raising funds for Galatea, an organisation that supports women in the fishing industry.

The event was the perfect start to International Women’s Day in the city as the fight for equality continues.