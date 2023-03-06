Are you looking for some fun in Turre (Almeria) over Easter?

The three-course charity lunch is taking place at the Hostal Rural, Paraje el Gitano, s/n, 04639, Turre in Almeria on Friday, April 7, at 2:00.PM.

Expect to be thoroughly entertained by the little lady with the big voice, the brilliant Sharon Elizabeth Regan.

With the best Easter bonnet competition, name the rabbit competition and charity raffle, there is something for everyone.

Tickets are €13 for children and €25 for adults and all profits are being donated to the Turkey/Syria Disaster Charity, Shelterbox.

Powerful earthquakes have ravaged southern Türkiye (formerly Turkey) and northern Syria, killing more than 45,000 people and damaging 57,000 buildings.

Homes have been destroyed or left unsafe and people have been sleeping in the open. The freezing temperatures create an immediate risk to life for people who are too afraid to return home or have no home to go back to.

For more information call Charles on (+34) 635 758 773 or Ian on (+34) 711 059 382.

