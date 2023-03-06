Barcelona’s Hospital Clinic hit by ransomware cyberattack ‘from outside Spain’

By Chris King • 06 March 2023 • 20:27
Image of what a cybercriminal could look like.
Credit: Fam Veld/Shutterstock.com
According to two experts today, Monday, March 6, the ransomware cyberattack that hit Barcelona’s Hospital Clinic yesterday, Sunday 5, originated from outside Spain. This was announced in a press conference by Sergi Marcen, the Secretary for Telecommunications and Digital Transformation of the medical facility.
His claim was backed up by both Dr Antoni Castells, the hospital’s medical director, and Tomas Roy, the general director of the Catalan Cybersecurity Agency. The incident: “is not an attack that has come from the Spanish State, it comes from outside Spain”, they stated jointly.
The three men described the attack as ‘complex and transversal’ and explained that it came from a cybercrime company called Ransom House. “Normally, Ransom House carries out these types of attacks in exchange for money, but so far they have not been in contact”, said Marcen.
These attacks normally consist of disabling a computer system in exchange for a payment to recover the information, but Marcen assured that “there will be no negotiation to pay”.
As a result of the attack, about 150 elective surgeries, 500 extractions and some 300 external consultations are still unscheduled. Urgent cases such as heart attacks or strokes will be redirected to other medical facilities. “We cannot access the information of the patients”, they explained.
As a result, they were able to deal with emergencies in the normal way, but working with a pen and paper and at a much slower pace. As for the 800 hospitalized patients, the director stated that they have been able to receive proper care.
The cyberattack affected the hospital’s three sites – Villarroel, Plato, and Maternidad – as well as the three primary care centres managed with ICS: Casanova, Borell, and Las Corts.
Castells has also requested patients who had an outpatient visit to please not attend. “Let no one suffer, if assistance is necessary, they will have it until the Clinic returns to 100% activity”, he stressed.
