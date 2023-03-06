By Chris King • 06 March 2023 • 17:16

Image of fire engines. Credit: [email protected]

The planned national strike by firefighters in the UK has been averted after FBU members accepted the government’s latest pay offer.

The planned national strike by UK firefighters has been cancelled today, Monday, March 6, after Fire Brigades Union (FBU) members accepted the government’s latest pay offer. An FBU spokesperson said that in an 84 per cent turnout, approximately 96 per cent of its members voted in favour of a 12 per cent pay increase.

📢After nine months of campaigning, our pay dispute is at an end. Firefighters will now receive a 7% backdated pay rise and another 5% this July. 🚒The strength and unity of FBU members won this result, and collective bargaining was crucial. Our fight goes on ✊ pic.twitter.com/1mXVOjbJBZ — Fire Brigades Union (@fbunational) March 6, 2023

As a result, firefighters will receive a 7 per cent pay rise backdated to July 2022. From this coming July, another 5 per cent will be added. The scheduled industrial action would have been the first in Britain for 20 years had it gone ahead. No actual date had been set for the strike after a vote in favour by union members in January. They were unhappy after what they said was a decade of real-term pay cuts.

“The overwhelming vote by FBU members to accept the improved offer means that the dispute is resolved on terms that are favourable to firefighters. We pay tribute to members of our union for their determination and unity throughout the past year. Firefighters will now receive two pay increases, including nine months of back pay”, said FBU general secretary Matt Wrack in an official statement

He added: “The FBU leadership has been determined not to sugar-coat the offer. For the current year, 7 per cent is still another real-terms pay cut. For the following year (July 2023 to July 2024), when inflation is forecast to be lower, 5 per cent may amount to a slight increase in real-terms pay”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.