Update: Tributes pour in from music stars following death of Lynyrd Skynyrd rock legend

By Sarah Newton-John • 06 March 2023 • 15:29

RIP Gary Rossington/Shutterstock Images

Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member and guitarist Gary Rossington died on Sunday, March 5 aged 71. No cause of death was given.

He had a heart attack in 2015 and numerous heart surgeries, causing him to leave the band in July 2021 to recover. At recent shows, Rossington would perform portions of the concert and sometimes sat out full gigs.

“It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today,” the band wrote on Facebook.

“Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does. Please keep Dale, Mary, Annie and the entire Rossington family in your prayers and respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time.”

Journey‘s Neal Schon retweeted Lynyrd Skynyrd’s statement, along with a simple “RIP Gary,” accompanied by emojis.

Metallica frontman James Hetfield thanked Rossington for “bringing me so much joy with your guitar playing and songwriting in one of my all time favorite bands, Lynyrd Skynyrd.”

Guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepard called the late Lynyrd Skynyrd axeman “one of the best to ever do it,” while Travis Tritt admitted he was “heartbroken” by the news.

Rossington had some close calls in his life, in 1976 when he drove his car into a tree, inspiring the band’s song “That Smell.”

A year later, he emerged from the 1977 plane crash that killed singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, and backing vocalist Cassie Gaines, with two broken arms, a broken leg, and a punctured stomach and liver.

The name of the band originates from a PE teacher in Florida, Leonard Skinner, who was anti-rock music and sent boys to the principal for having long hair—inspiring the founders of the band to name it, tongue in cheek, after him. Some of the band’s biggest hits were “Sweet Home Alabama,” and “Free Bird.”

