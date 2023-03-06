By Chris King • 06 March 2023 • 16:48

One dead, several critical after stampede at concert in Rochester, New York

One person is dead and two more are critical in hospital after a stampede caused by a shooting false alarm at a concert in Rochester, New York.

Reports of shots being fired during a concert in Rochester, New York, led to a stampede during which multiple people were injured in the ensuing crush, as reported by edition.cnn.com. The incident occurred late on Sunday, March 5, after a concert featuring rap artist GloRilla.

Police units responded to the reports of gunfire at the Main Street Armory venue but, on arrival, failed to find any evidence of that. Rochester police Lt. Nicholas Adams commented: “Upon further investigation … none of the injuries sustained to any of the victims was consistent with a person being shot”.

“The injuries appear to be as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots”, he added.

🚨#BREAKING: One person killed and multiple others injured During Upstate New York Concert Stampede

⁰📌#Rochester | #Newyork Rochester Police Department says one person is dead and 8 others were injured when a panicked crowd tried to quickly exit after reports of shots fired… https://t.co/L2iJpUWdLZ pic.twitter.com/40myow3AQa — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 6, 2023

Three seriously injured concertgoers were transferred to a hospital where one of them, a 33-year-old female, later died. Several more were reported to be in critical condition at the medical facility. Another six people were reportedly driven to the hospital in private vehicles but were said to not have life-threatening injuries.

“Major emergency response at the Main St. Armory after a concert. Had witnesses telling me at least three women were trampled as concertgoers left the venue. I also saw a firefighter performing cpr presumably on a victim on scene. More info on News 8 at Sunrise. #roc @News_8″, tweeted Alec Richardson, of CBS Rochester affiliate WROC-TV.

Major emergency response at the Main St. Armory after a concert. Had witnesses telling me at least three women were trampled as concertgoers left the venue. I also saw a firefighter performing cpr presumably on a victim on scene. More info on News 8 at Sunrise. #roc @News_8 pic.twitter.com/462O90ByOv — Alec Richardson (@alecr66) March 6, 2023

