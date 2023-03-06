BREAKING: UK court sentences Wayne Couzen for 19 months in Prison

A court in the UK has sentenced Wayne Couzens to 19 months in prison.

The 50-year-old former Met police officer was sentenced after he admitted to three incidents that were committed before he kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard.

Couzens is already serving a whole-life term for the kidnap, rape, and murder of Sarah Everard.

As per the Guardian, the judge said, “Couzens was supposed to be on duty while working from home, when “he flashed at a female cyclist just a few days before he killed Everard”.

The incident took place in woodlands as well as at a fast food restaurant in Kent between November 2020 and February 2021.

Reports suggest that the incident took place just a few days before Everard was kidnapped from South London on March 3, 2021.

Judge Justice May also stated, “All the offences are aggravated by fact he was a serving police officer, and also by the isolated location of the incident in Deal, and the late-night timings of the incidents at Macdonald’s”, as cited by BBC.

She added, “the only mitigation was guilty pleas”.

She also pointed that the lack of police investigations into the crimes done by him and said, “The fact that no police came to find him or his black car, to question him about these incidents, can only have served to confirm and strengthen, in the defendant’s mind, a dangerous belief in his invincibility; in his power to sexually dominate and abuse women without being stopped.”

