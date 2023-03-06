By Imran Khan • 06 March 2023 • 13:11

BREAKING: Ukrainian girl reported missing dies after police found her unconscious on UK beach

A 14-year-old Ukrainian girl reported missing has died after she was found unconscious on a beach in the UK

Police in the UK said that a Ukrainian national who was reported missing from the Dawlish area over the weekend has died.

According to a statement by Detective Inspector Becky Davies cited by Metro, “We were called on the evening of Saturday 4 March with reports of a 14-year-old girl missing from the Dawlish area”.

“Localised searches took place with support from the police helicopter and coastguard and an unconscious person was found on Dawlish Beach”.

“She was subsequently airlifted to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital where she later sadly died”.

“Formal identification has taken place and next of kin have been informed.”

Davies also said that the girl was living in Dawilish area, and they have not contacted the Ukraine Embassy as well as the Home office.

Officials are now investigating the case as they said “‘This death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries continue as to the circumstances surrounding this death”.

