British rock band “Editors” confirm attendance at Weekend Beach Festival in Torre del Mar

Guitars, synthesizers and a lot of rhythm characterize the themes of this band that shakes up the tracks. Led by Tom Smith, they will perform for the first time at the Torreno festival, presenting the songs from their new album “EBM”.

In addition, the electro-house of Sunnery Jame & Ryan Marciano is also one of the surprises of this year. The Dutch will turn the main stage of Weekend Beach into a big dance floor. Progressive house from this impeccable duo collaborating with artists like Steve Angello.

Reggae dancehall will not be missing in Torre del Mar because there is always a very special hole for this musical genre, this time the festival gets rid of the thorn from last year and resumes the pending performance with Tarrus Riley. In addition, Rosa Pistola, born in Colombia and based in Mexico, defender of the roots of reggaeton, will add a lot of female colour to the varied line-up.

