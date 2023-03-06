British supermarkets rationing Spanish vegetables due to lack of supply

In Almeria fruit and vegetable professionals did their best to overcome the circumstances and after the weeks of cold, the warmth of winter returned and part of the production that had been lacking between the fifth and seventh week, around 20 per cent of tomato, pepper, cucumber and courgette, was recovered.

Supplies are once again on time and on target.

Juan Carlos Perez, co-director of the Coexphal-UAL Chair, explained to Diario de Almería. “Little by little, normality has been returning, you can see in the prices how they have fallen since the eighth week.”

“The sudden drop in temperatures over the last week could also affect prices in the near future, but it will be temporary. We are now producing the new spring crops and exports of melons and watermelons will start.”

“As far as Almeria is concerned, there won’t be any kind of problem.”

Perez also pointed out that the province has the maximum market share for courgette, cucumber, pepper, melon and watermelon.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.