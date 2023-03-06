By Imran Khan • 06 March 2023 • 12:20

Car kills 7-year-old boy after he is crushed to death in parking while changing boots Image: Gofundme.com

Police in the UK said a boy was killed in Devon after he was crushed by a car in a parking

A 7-year-old boy died after he was crushed by a car inside a parking in the UK.

The boy named Alfie Tollett was in the car parking of a local club, where we was changing his boots before he was crushed between two cars, as per the Mirror.

During an inquest into his death, a statement revealed that “an electric vehicle had been struggling to park and shunted another parked car at Plymstock Albion Oaks Rugby club into him that caused the fatal crush”.

“[Alfie] was stood at the rear of the family car changing his boots for his shoes after watching his brother play rugby.

“A stationary vehicle parked behind the family vehicle was then struck by another electrically propelled vehicle that was attempting to park; this vehicle has shunted forward the parked vehicle and crushed Alfie between the two vehicles.

“Alfie was conveyed to Derriford Hospital, but sadly passed away.”

Official reports state the incident took place on February 19, 2022 and he died due to “blunt force traumatic chest injuries”.

A 55-year-old man was also arrested in the case on suspicion of driving dangerously, by was later released.

According to the police, after the incident, he was rushed to Derriford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A statement released by his family at the time of his death said This has to be one of the hardest things we have had to do as a family. On Sunday, our precious little Alfie was involved in a horrible incident where sadly he lost his life.

“This has left a massive hole in our whole family. Our Alfie was not just our son and brother, but also a grandson, a cousin, a nephew and a friend to so many people.

“He was our special cheeky, funny and precious little man. Our hearts are completely broken. We are so numb and are struggling to understand why this has happened.

“We would like to thank you for the kind words of support we have received.

“To our Alfie moos, we miss you sweetheart and we will never ever forget you. Fly high our baby. Thank you for the best seven years of our lives. All our love Mummy, Daddy, Jack and Teddy. X”

___________________________________________________________

