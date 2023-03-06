Charities and experts slam Prince Harry as ‘irresponsible’ over latest drugs claims

By Sarah Newton-John • 06 March 2023 • 13:09

Spare by Prince Harry/Shutterstock Images

The book that royal fans and reporters are reading, Spare, Prince Harry’s autobiography, includes facts about his drug-taking experiences that some say are “hugely irresponsible”.

The prince claims to have taken cannabis, cocaine and magic mushrooms. He says the benefits of these illegal drugs are they helped him with “trauma”. Dr Max Pemberton, a British psychiatrist and a weekly columnist for the Daily Mail, has criticized the prince for being “irresponsible” and “wading into the debate on mental health with reckless ignorance” after his interview with Dr Gabor Maté on Saturday evening, which included a conversation on Harry’s recreational drug use.

He described his experience using psychedelics, saying: “It was the cleaning of the windshield, removal of life’s filters.

“It removed it all for me and brought me a sense of relaxation, release, comfort, a lightness that I managed to hold onto for a period of time.

“For me I started doing it recreationally and then started to realise how good it was for me. I would say it is one of the fundamental parts of my life that changed me and helped me deal with the traumas and the pains of the past.”

The serious effects of marijuana on the human brain have been found by the Royal College of Psychiatrists to increase the risk of schizophrenia or psychosis, with regular use associated with changes in behaviour and withdrawal.

Dr Pemberton said Harry had no understanding of the serious damage these drugs can cause. He told the Daily Mail that the Duke of Sussex is an example of what medical researchers term “N=1”, meaning his observations of the effects of the drug are based solely on his own experience.

Dr Pemberton added that Harry has “forfeited any right he might have had to be seen as a credible representative for mental health charities” as he explained the possible negative impacts of ayahuasca.

The drug, often promoted by the “trendy middle classes”, can cause panic attacks and paranoia, as well as physical side effects like vomiting and diarrhoea.

