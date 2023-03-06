Charles Bronson says he is ‘almost an angel now compared with his old self’ while asking to be released

By Imran Khan • 06 March 2023 • 16:44

One of the UK´s longest-serving prisoner Charles Bronson makes multiple outbursts during his hearing for release

As the hearing for the release of Charles Bronson goes on to decide if he should remain behind bars, the prisoner has said that he is ‘almost an angel’.

He made this statement while trying to persuade the panel for his public parole hearing, that he should be released

His comments come after Bronson said that “there’s nothing better than wrapping a governor up like a Christmas turkey”, while he was discussing about taking hostages in prison, as per the Mirror.

During the hearing, he also said that “he was ‘maybe’ sorry for his previous crimes”.

Famous for being one of the UK´s most violent offenders, Bronson has been in prison for most of the past 50 year.

He has spent most of his time in solitary confinement or in specialist units.

When asked about the situation he is going to face once released he said, “If some muppet wants to fight me or cause me problems I will handle it in a different way.”

Bronson said that he “behaves like a gentleman and plans to go and live in the country if released.

“Give a man a break. We could be sitting around this table until the cow jumps over the moon talking the same old crap”, he said, adding “I’m just a normal geezer wanting to get on with his life.”

Bronson stated that he is “almost an angel now compared with his old self”.

“I have not walked on grass for over 30 years and I dream of walking on grass,”

He said “I just went wrong, I don’t know how, I don’t know why. I just enjoyed the excitement.”

While discussing about getting into crimes such as stealing, burglary and guns, he said, “he was very proud, while boasting that he “never went down the road of drugs”.

“I never shot anybody, never wanted to,” he added.

