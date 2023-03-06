China’s defence spending highest since before the pandemic

By Sarah Newton-John • 06 March 2023 • 14:38

China spends more on the military/Shutterstock Images

China announced yesterday a 7.2 per cent increase in its Defence budget, which will mean reaching up to $225 billion in fresh spending.

Xi Jinping‘s government maintains that this increase is necessary to safeguard national sovereignty, territorial integrity and its policies to deal with external instabilities. But above all, China is set to complete the update of its armed forces by 2027 in the face of a possible military confrontation with the United States and an invasion of the island of Taiwan, whose sovereignty is claimed by Beijing.

Li Qiang , the former chairman of the Shanghai Chinese Communist Party and the next prime minister, urged the government to “comprehensively strengthen war preparation training.”

The Global Times, a Chinese regime-aligned newspaper, says the People’s Liberation Army will order new, more advanced fighter jets this year and will participate in aircraft carrier missions, equipped with electromagnetic catapults.

“Military modernization will not represent a threat to any country, but a positive force to safeguard regional stability and world peace,” said Wang Chao, spokesman for the congress.

Japan has announced late last year the purchase of hundreds of US-made Tomahawk missiles, and is changing its military policy from purely defensive. Weapons acquisition in Asia in recent years is burgeoning with China and North Korea proving to be volatile in the geopolitical balance there.

