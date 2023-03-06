Emergencias 112 Andalucía responded to a total of 724 incidences in the province of Almeria.

The calls were between 3:00.PM. on Friday, February 24 and 12:00.AM on March 1. This figure is 57 per cent more than during the same bridge holiday in 2022, when 460 emergencies were recorded, although last year this festive period had one less day.

The majority of calls attended to by the Single Emergency Telephone number were due to health care, with a total of 365 managed incidents, which represents 50 per cent of the coordinated emergencies.

This is followed by issues related to citizen security, which accounted for almost 17 per cent of the notices (a total of 123 incidents).

Then there are traffic incidents (54); traffic accidents (45) and fires (28).

The rest of the coordinated emergencies have been due to issues related to animals (39), anomalies in basic services (13), rescues and rescues (8) and requests for social services (4), among others.

Almeria occupies the sixth place in the provincial calculation.

