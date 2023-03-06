Energy efficiency at Almeria’s Police Headquarters

The headquarters will become one of the first buildings dependent on the local administration whose electricity consumption will be self-sufficient.

According to the Councillor for Environmental Sustainability, Margarita Cobos, a total of 23 companies have submitted bids for this tender – two of them have, however, been rejected for not submitting all the documentation within the deadline – which are competing for a contract with a maximum tender budget of around €150,000.

The company that is awarded the contract will have a maximum period of five months to execute the project and must offer a guarantee for the installations for a minimum period of two years.

The Mayoress of Almeria, Maria del Mar Vasquez confirmed the project will represent an important quantitative and qualitative leap, which will bring us more sustainable energy by using renewable energy sources.

