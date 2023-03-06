BREAKING: One dead, four injured in 'hazardous materials incident' in New York's Manhattan district Close
Trending:

Energy efficiency at Almeria’s Police Headquarters

By Anna Ellis • 06 March 2023 • 14:16

Energy efficiency at Almeria’s Police Headquarters. Image: Vaclav Volrab / Shutterstock.com.

The boom that the renewable energy sector is experiencing is reflected in the flood of bids that Almeria City Council has received for the installation of photovoltaic panels in the Local Police Headquarters.

The headquarters will become one of the first buildings dependent on the local administration whose electricity consumption will be self-sufficient.

According to the Councillor for Environmental Sustainability, Margarita Cobos, a total of 23 companies have submitted bids for this tender – two of them have, however, been rejected for not submitting all the documentation within the deadline – which are competing for a contract with a maximum tender budget of around 150,000.

The company that is awarded the contract will have a maximum period of five months to execute the project and must offer a guarantee for the installations for a minimum period of two years.

The Mayoress of Almeria, Maria del Mar Vasquez confirmed the project will represent an important quantitative and qualitative leap, which will bring us more sustainable energy by using renewable energy sources.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

Continue Reading