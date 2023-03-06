Exciting Easter Craft Fayre to bring seasonal fun to Huércal-Overa while raising money for three worthy causes

By Betty Henderson • 06 March 2023 • 15:02

Last year’s Easter Craft Fayre was a huge success and saw Esperanza Bar fill up with members of the community for a day of festive Easter fun and fundraising. Photo credit: Esperanza bar & restaurante (via Facebook)

HUÉRCAL-OVERA is preparing for an extra hoppy Easter this year, with an Easter Craft Fayre arriving in the town just in time to celebrate the big weekend. The Esperanza Bar and Restaurant will open its doors to host the charity event on Saturday, April 8, in aid of APA Dog Rescue, Nico Dog Rescue and Open Doors.

The fair will feature an array of craft stalls selling a range of local and artisan produce as well as delicious food from the venue and a raffle featuring fabulous prizes.

But this event isn’t just about having fun and indulging in delicious treats, it’s also about giving back to the community. By attending, guests can make a real difference in the lives of animals in need and support persecuted Christians globally.

Organisers are also still looking for stall holders, raffle prizes and cakes to sell. If you have a creative flair and would like to showcase your products, or if you’re a talented baker and want to contribute, then the Esperanza Bar & Restaurante would love to hear from you: https://www.facebook.com/esperanzabarandrestaurante or visit in person to find out more.