FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of cruise ship passenger

By Chris King • 06 March 2023 • 19:34

Image of the Carnival Sunshine cruise ship in Curacao, 2014. Credit: Wikipedia Commons 2.0 by Michael Au

The suspicious death of a female passenger on board the Carnival Sunshine cruise ship as it sailed to the Bahamas has been investigated by the FBI.

An investigation is underway by the FBI into the suspicious death of a cruise ship passenger. The woman in question was sailing on the Carnival Sunshine vessel that set sail from Charleston in South Carolina on February 27 en route to the Bahamas, as reported by edition.cnn.com.

Later that same day, the ship’s medical staff were informed by crew members that a female passenger had been found unresponsive on board. Their attempts to resuscitate the woman were in vain and she was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene said a spokesperson for the FBI field office in Columbia, South Carolina.

Her body was transported to a local morgue when the ship docked in the Bahamas on March 1, where a post-mortem examination was conducted. On March 4, the cruise ship arrived back in Charleston where it was boarded by members of the FBI’s Evidence Response Team’. They proceeded to carry out an investigation in the deceased woman’s cabin.

‘The FBI investigates certain crimes on the high seas, as well as suspicious deaths of U.S. persons’, an FBI spokesperson told dailymail.co.uk. in a statement. They added that the: ‘incident was isolated and there was no threat to any other passengers before or after the passenger was found deceased’.

In a statement to CNN, Matt Lupoli, a spokesperson for Carnival Cruise Line said: “Both the deceased and her husband were debarked in Nassau and Bahamian authorities have already investigated the circumstances and are conducting an autopsy”.

“We are fully cooperating. This is a matter for authorities in the Bahamas and Charleston and we have no further comments”, he added.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.