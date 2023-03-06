Fireball streaks across the skies of Almeria, Granada and Jaen

It was especially visible in the provinces of Almeria, Granada and Jaen, but due to its luminosity it could be seen from more than 600 kilometres away from these provinces, so many people echoed the phenomenon on social networks when they were able to see it.

Jose Maria Madiedo, researcher at the Astrophysics Institute in Andalucia (IAA-CSIC), confirmed that the rock that caused this phenomenon came from an asteroid and entered our atmosphere at a speed of about 97,000 kilometres per hour.

The violent friction with our planet’s atmosphere at this high speed caused the rock’s surface to heat up to a temperature of several thousand degrees Celsius and become incandescent, generating a fireball that started at an altitude of about 101 km above the town of Chirivel, Ameria.

From that point it moved northwestwards, flying over the north of the province of Granada and the province of Jaen.

Before being extinguished, this fireball travelled a total distance of about 93 kilometres in the Earth’s atmosphere.

