GastroArt: The crafts, gastronomy and art market in Almeria

Almost 70 stalls, from the fish fountain to the dolphin fountain, were set up for the event.

Handmade honey, cold meats, cheeses, meats, vegetables and typical recipes from other countries were some of the items on display.

There were also illustrations, ceramics, photography and different paintings, as well as household and baby products, leather goods, soaps and natural cosmetics.

The organisers of GastroArt are already counting down the days until the next event, which will take place on April 1, coinciding with the start of Easter Week in the city.

The organisers hope that more stalls will be added to the almost 70 that were set up on the Paseo de Almería.

The mayoress confirmed: “We must highlight the great response of the people of Almeria and tourists to this initiative that began more than a year ago and has been consolidated every first Saturday of the month.”

“It is a source of pride to see, taste and feel these products so typical of Almeria, one hundred per cent handmade,” she added.

