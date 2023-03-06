Help to kick childhood cancer at charity football tournament and family fun day in Huércal-Overa this Saturday

By Betty Henderson • 06 March 2023 • 14:27

The Essencial Rock Band is one of the bands making up an exciting line-up at a charity football tournament and concert in aid of Asociación Argar. Photo credit: Essencial Rock Band (via Facebook)

HUÉRCAL-OVERA is preparing to host an unforgettable charity football tournament on Saturday, March 11, raising money for a deserving children’s cancer charity, the Asociación Argar.

The football tournament promises to be a thrilling spectacle, but that’s not all! Organisers promise a day packed full of family fun, including a concert and a huge community paella for all to enjoy.

The tournament kicks off at 9:30am at the El Hornillo football field in Villa de Huércal-Overa, featuring a range of senior and veteran teams including the Huercalense Veteranos and Rent a Car H-O, Orgullo Albojenses. Spectators can expect some fierce competition and excitement as the teams battle it out for the trophy.

A well-deserved lunch break at 2:30pm will ensure all participants are refreshed, before an exciting concert begins La Nave del Coco, will open the evening’s entertainment, followed by the Essencial Rock Band, playing covers of national and international rock hits. Los Vinilos will take to the stage at 5:30pm, before DJ Vinilos wraps up with a lively set!

Funds raised will go towards the Asociación Argar’s vital work with young cancer patients.