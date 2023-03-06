The power of a new smile: How patients recover self-confidence on the Costa del Sol

By Laura Kemp • 06 March 2023 • 11:00

The power of a new smile. Image - Crooke Dental

Self-confidence is everything. Whether you’re speaking in front of a crowd, laughing with friends, or enjoying a meal with loved ones. Having strong, healthy and beautiful teeth can make all the difference.

To smile is something that comes naturally, the tool we use from a very young age to express ourselves. Then, when we grow up, dental problems can arise and insecurities arise with them. Have you stopped smiling? Would you like to recover the confidence from your childhood and show your teeth again? At Crooke Dental Clinic, they are dedicated to helping our patients achieve their best smiles.

That´s why Crooke Clinic offers a wide variety of options for patients who need to replace their natural teeth or have severe bone loss, including the All-on-4 technique or customised implants. These dental treatments allow them to replace an entire arch of teeth with a fixed prosthesis over implants in just 24 hours, giving you a fully functional and beautiful smile from day one.

Thanks to their state-of-the-art technology, they can give a complete implant study and provide their patients with the highest level of care at the practice in Marbella at Calle Mediterráneo 1. On your first visit to the clinic, their practice coordinator will guide you through the whole process. They will be with you while they carry out a dental study.

In order to give you the most complete diagnosis, the team at Crooke Clinic will use a CT scan and intraoral scanner to check the state of your mouth. Then, one of their experienced doctors will explain the treatment so you understand your options and feel comfortable with the treatment plan. During this stage, the patient can preview the results and collaborate on the design thanks to their very own design system. This is very important not only to help you recover your smile back but also to help you save time as their digital planning reduces the number of appointments.

At Crooke Dental Clinic, they understand that the decision to undergo a Full Mouth Reconstruction is a big one, whether it involves dental implants or a new veneer treatment. That´s why they offer you the chance to book an appointment so you can get to know them and their methodology more.

Are you ready to improve your confidence in speaking, laughing, eating and being your best version? Do not waste more time and request your consultation here!

Contact details

Website: Click here

Address: C. Mediterráneo, 1, 29602 Marbella, Málaga, Spain

Phone: +34 951 50 01 00

Facebook: Click here

