By Anna Ellis • 06 March 2023 • 14:13
Huercal-Overa celebrates 355 years of Exemption of Villazgo. Image: Heurcal-Overa Council.
The definitive expulsion of the Moors (1572) and the halt to the North African incursions meant that the repopulators were able to settle definitively in the valley, where the water sources (Balsas de Arriba and Abajo, and Fuente del Cano) were located.
Peace brought with it demographic expansion and with it agricultural and commercial development.
This new situation led the people of Huercal to defend, with tenacity and energy, the territorial integrity of their jurisdiction against the appetites of Vera and Lorca.
The long-suffering Huercalenses understood that the best way to maintain their privileges and privileges was to gain independence from the Lorca council.
It was on March 3 in 1668 when Huercal and Overa, under the common name of Huercal-Overa and by means of a deed of purchase from the Royal Treasury, which was paid for by the inhabitants themselves from their own patrimony, were emancipated from Lorca and became a town with civil and criminal jurisdiction.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
