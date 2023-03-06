Hindus all over the world prepare to celebrate Holi on Wednesday, March 7 and 8

By Sarah Newton-John • 06 March 2023 • 9:19

Holi is a colourful fiesta/Shutterstock Images

Hindus globally are gearing up to celebrate their religious festival Holi.

This year the ancient Hindu tradition of the Holi festivity falls on 7 and 8 March, depending on where you are in India. Holi is observed annually on the full moon day of the Falgun month. The day of Holi signifies the triumph of good over evil and the eternal divine love of gods Radha and Krishna. Holi celebrates the arrival of Spring in India and for many Hindus the blossoming of love and the repair of relationships.

Holi celebrations start on the night before Holi with prayers and other religious rituals in front of a bonfire. Wednesday morning will be celebrated where Hindus drench each other in colours—water guns and balloons are often used to play and spray colour over each other. Washable plant-derived colours such as turmeric as well as water-based commercial pigments are used.

Drums and musical instruments are carried by festival-goers, there is singing and dancing throughout the day and people visit family, and friends and foes come together to chat, eat and drink Holi delicacies like Dahi Vada, Aloo Tikki Chaat and Kanji.

Hindus at Holi pray for the destruction of their inner evil, much like how Holika, the sister of the demon king Hiranyakashipu, perished in the flames. It is a joyful day to put a stop to mistakes made in the past, to settle differences with others, and to forget and forgive.

Individuals cope with those in their lives differently and pay off or forgive debts. Holi ushers in spring and is a time for people to celebrate the season change and make new acquaintances.

Wishes and quote for the 2023 Happy Holi:

Life is the most vibrant celebration; savour every day to the fullest. Happy Holi 2023

On this Holi, let’s put all of our disagreements aside and have some fun with colour. Happy Holi 2023

Holi is the perfect opportunity to spread happiness via colour. It’s time to be loving and forgiving. Happy Holi 2023

