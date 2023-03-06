By Imran Khan • 06 March 2023 • 17:33

Jonathan Ross to host new radio show after 15 years following scandal Photo by Featureflash-Photo-Agency Shutterstock.com

British broadcaster Jonathan Ross to host new radio show as the star joins Classic FM

Jonathan Ross will be back on the radio, nearly after 15 years since a scandal resulted in taking him off the air.

According to the Mirror, the star will be joining Classic FM in the UK as their new host for the show Saturday Night at the Movies.

Ross will be on air from 7 pm to 9 pm, to host his first radio show since he faces backlash after he last made an appearance on the Russell Brand’s show.

Both celebrities were criticized after they left ‘lewd messages’ on Fawlty Towers actor Andrew Sachs’ answering machine.

The BBC had also faced a fine worth £150,000 (€169,000) by regulator Ofcom after the incident as Brand had to resign, while Ross, who was then hosting the Radio 2 show, was suspended for a period of three months.

Taking about his new show, Ross said, “If you love film scores and want to revisit the classics, as well as have me share a few of the more obscure delights from my vast collection, then I hope you’ll make it a date to join me at the movies on Classic FM every Saturday evening.”

Classic FM´s managing editor Philip Noyce, while talking about the show stated that Ross is “of course, an acclaimed and popular broadcaster, but it’s his passion and knowledge of a huge array of films, and the music that threads through them, that makes him the perfect host every Saturday evening”.

“Jonathan is a true fan – and I know our current listeners, and anyone tuning in for the first time, will love joining him to enjoy iconic music alongside his insight into great films and their soundtracks.”

___________________________________________________________

