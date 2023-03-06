Leg spinner Rehan Ahmed set to debut for England today

By Sarah Newton-John • 06 March 2023 • 7:43

New bowler for England/Shutterstock Images

England are expected to debut Rehan Ahmed today in the third and final One Day International (ODI) of the Bangladesh tour after all-rounder Will Jacks had to stop play due to a thigh injury.

England captain Jos Buttler spoke highly of Rehan Ahmed earlier and said the team was excited to see how he develops.

“Rehan’s a really exciting talent. We’re excited about his development and where we think he can go and it’s great to have him in and around the England set-up,” Buttler said.

“Rehan getting to spend time with him (experienced player, Adil Rashid) and discuss bowling and watching each other bowl will be a huge benefit to him and a big step in his development,” Buttler further added.

England leads 2-0 in the 3 ODIs, winning by three wickets on March 1 and winning by 132 runs on March 3. Bangladesh have opted to bat in today’s game in Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

There are three Twenty20 games scheduled for March 9, 12 and 14. T20 is a form of limited overs cricket where each team bats for a maximum of 20 overs, or 120 legal balls.

Since November 2014, Bangladesh have lost only two out of 15 bilateral ODI series at home, with both losses coming against England—in 2016 and in this series.

The English team come into ODI World Cup as the defending champions in white-ball cricket.

