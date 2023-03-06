Mayoress, Ana Mula, lays foundation stone in Parque de la Loma

It is located between Avenida de Andalucía and the riverbed of Arroyo Real and will have sporting, recreational and recreational elements for all tastes and ages.

“Today (Saturday, March 4) the countdown begins so that the big lung of our locality becomes a reality,” confirmed the mayoress.

“In a developing area that will become a faithful reflection of the image of the new Fuengirola. A large park of 30,000 square meters which will be the largest green area that our municipality will have, where sport and leisure will have a predominant place.”

“The park will have an innovative design, integrated into the environment and with elements of enjoyment for all age groups, but especially for young people”, the mayoress added.

The new space will have a climbing wall, 7-a-side soccer field, padel, handball and volleyball courts, pump track (obstacle course for BMX-type bicycles), running lanes, a bicycle path for adults and a more exclusive cycling path for children.

