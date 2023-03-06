More freezing temperatures to sweep Spain as 11 yellow weather warnings are issued

By Sarah Newton-John • 06 March 2023 • 12:36

Frosts this week in Spain/Shutterstock Images

Spain’s weather agency, AEMET is forecasting very low temperatures in some parts as freezing weather will move across the whole Iberian Peninsula. After Spanish temperatures rose over the weekend the first half of this week will bring a general drop.

The storms will particularly affect the coasts of Galicia and Portugal as the fronts that will reach Spain come from across the Atlantic. Rainfall will not be excessively copious but may be continual through the week.

The most persistent and the greatest accumulations will be recorded on the western coasts of Galicia between A Coruña and Pontevedra, although they will also be significant at points on the Portuguese coast and in the westernmost regions of Andalusia, Extremadura and Castilla y Léon.

Teruel, Zaragoza, the Balearic Islands, Burgos, León, Palencia, Soria, Zamora, Guadalajara, Navarra and La Rioja receive the yellow weather warnings and the western half of the country will be particularly affected.

Humidity is set to be high as well as the increased rainfall but by the second half of this week, temperatures are expected to exceed 20 degrees in much of the country as we approach, in two weeks, the formal start of Spring with the equinox falling on Monday March 2o.

