National Police Commissioner of Malaga town of Fuengirola arrested for suspected coercion and disclosure of secrets

By Chris King • 06 March 2023 • 21:00

Image of Fuengirola National Police Station. Credit: National Police Malaga

Jose Maria Tocornal, the National Police Commissioner of the Malaga municipality of Fuengirola was arrested for suspected coercion and the disclosure of secrets.

Jose Maria Tocornal, the commissioner of the National Police in the Malaga town of Fuengirola, was arrested today Monday, March 6. He was detained for the suspected omission of his duty to prosecute crimes, coercion, violation of secrets with serious damage to the public cause, and the discovery and disclosure of secrets.

According to sources of the investigation, Salomon Kadosh, a well-known hotel businessman in the Los Boliches area of Fuengirola was also arrested. Tocornal had allegedly helped and revealed important information to him, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

An investigation into the commissioner reportedly began with wiretaps detected in the context of other police investigations. These were related to a fight in which the businessman was involved and which are now being investigated in a Fuengirola court.

During these investigations, police officers captured a telephone conversation that pointed out that the police chief could have allegedly helped and revealed relevant information to the businessman. A proceeding was initiated in another local court as a result of this discovery.

The two arrests were reportedly formalised first thing this morning. In the case of the commissioner, officers went directly to his home where they carried out searches for clues that could be valuable in the investigation.

After his transfer to police headquarters, Tocornal will reportedly be dismissed and suspended from employment and salary, and a disciplinary file will be opened. The National Police has decreed the secrecy of the proceedings.

62-year-old Tocornal was born in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, although he spent his childhood and youth in Cadiz. In 1983 he became an Inspector in the Superior Police Corps and was initially assigned to Bilbao until 1992. He was subsequently transferred to Huelva, where he worked until his promotion.

In 2008, already as chief inspector, he was appointed head of the Provincial Brigade of Citizen Security of the capital of Huelva, to move a little later, in 2011, as head of the police station of Lucena-Cabra in Cordoba.

He assumed the position of commissioner of Fuengirola after being promoted again in January 2018. Tocornal has been awarded three police merit crosses with a white badge along with more than a hundred public congratulations.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.