Paseo de Almeria: The epicentre of tomato for the ninth consecutive year

‘Tomato Day’ brought together more than 20,000 people who wanted to celebrate this event tasting its flavour in breakfasts, sandwiches and healthy gazpachos, visiting the exhibitors of agricultural companies, and participating in the numerous recreational activities, exhibitions and proposals for the whole family.

Agriculture under the sun of Almeria is a basic ingredient of healthy eating.

An aspect that was been highlighted in the different activities throughout the morning, with tomato always as the protagonist.

In this sense, the people of Almeria were able to enjoy a Solidarity Breakfast, consisting of grated tomato from Grupo Caparros, washed down with extra virgin olive oil from Castillo de Tabernas on a tender bread base from Pan Hidalgo, and accompanied by Cafe Salvador.

They were also able to taste up to twelve varieties of gazpacho made by prestigious chefs from Almeria, all of them members of ACRIA (Association of Chefs and Pastry Chefs of Almeria) all for charity purposes.

