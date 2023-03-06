Pioneering partnership between Instituto Cervantes and UN refugee agency to bring Spanish language to refugees

By Betty Henderson • 06 March 2023 • 11:10

The Director of Instituto Cervantes presents an agreement signed with the United National Agency for Refugees to provide language learning for refugees. Photo credit: Instituto Cervantes (via Facebook)

IN a groundbreaking move, the Instituto Cervantes and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees signed an agreement to help foreign refugees in Spain learn Spanish on Monday, March 6.

The Director of the iconic Spanish language institute, Instituto Cervantes, Luis García Montero, and the UNHCR representative in Spain, Sophie Muller, signed the agreement, which is the first partnership of its kind between the two organisations.

The agreement aims to develop programmes that help refugees and asylum seekers in Spain to learn the language, using teaching materials adapted to their linguistic needs. The course uses a range of different online language learning materials to deliver a 30 hour course to the refugees.

The agreement has already been put into practice with a face-to-face Spanish course currently being offered to 16 Afghan and Syrian refugees at the institute’s Madrid headquarters. The 13 women and three men have all reached Spanish levels of A2 or B1.

The partnership sets a significant precedent for the education and social integration of refugees in Spain, providing them with an opportunity to learn a new language and access better socio-economic opportunities.