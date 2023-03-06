Pulpi Geode opens a new Visitor Centre on the esplanade

The president of the Provincial Council, Javier A. Garcia, confirmed that “Pulpi is one of the municipalities that has become an example and a reference for our province, especially because it is one of the bastions of the deseasonalisation of tourism.”

“More than 200,000 people have already visited this Geode and have been able to enjoy and contemplate the wonders hidden beneath the mountains of Almeria.”

In December 1999, members of the Grupo Mineralogista de Madrid discovered the Pulpi Geode, a geode about 8 metres long by 2 metres high and covered with enormous gypsum crystals.

The Pulpí Geode is covered with gypsum crystals, some of which are almost two metres long. Its transparency and state of conservation make it a jewel of nature. It is a unique phenomenon worldwide given its dimensions and the perfection, size and transparency of the crystals.

