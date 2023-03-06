BREAKING: One dead, four injured in 'hazardous materials incident' in New York's Manhattan district Close
Rincon de la Victoria announces its Baluma Park project

By Anna Ellis • 06 March 2023 • 16:10

Rincon de la Victoria announces its Baluma Park project. Image: Rincon de la Victoria City Council.

The park will be located on the Paseo Maritimo Blas Infante, in Cala del Moral.

With fingers crossed it is expected to be open in September.

It will be “a great public space for leisure and sport, open to the sea,” according to the mayor, Francisco Salado.

The mayor explained that it is a park “mainly sporting and recreational in nature, which will involve a set of free spaces and green areas open to the sea for the use and enjoyment of the neighbours”.

“It will be a large recreation area of 2,730.19 square meters.”

The children’s area, about 500 square meters, will offer elements such as a tower/castle, swings, a jumping area and inclusive elements. The sports space will be around 800 square meters with areas for weight training, functional fitness, cardio, stretching, bicycles, weights, balance belts, ellipticals and callisthenics elements.

There will also be large green areas integrated throughout the park, car parking, common areas with benches, bicycle parking, chess tables, services with public toilets and a kiosk among other elements.

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

