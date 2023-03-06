Rincon de la Victoria announces its Baluma Park project

With fingers crossed it is expected to be open in September.

It will be “a great public space for leisure and sport, open to the sea,” according to the mayor, Francisco Salado.

The mayor explained that it is a park “mainly sporting and recreational in nature, which will involve a set of free spaces and green areas open to the sea for the use and enjoyment of the neighbours”.

“It will be a large recreation area of 2,730.19 square meters.”

The children’s area, about 500 square meters, will offer elements such as a tower/castle, swings, a jumping area and inclusive elements. The sports space will be around 800 square meters with areas for weight training, functional fitness, cardio, stretching, bicycles, weights, balance belts, ellipticals and callisthenics elements.

There will also be large green areas integrated throughout the park, car parking, common areas with benches, bicycle parking, chess tables, services with public toilets and a kiosk among other elements.

