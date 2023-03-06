By Imran Khan • 06 March 2023 • 15:09

Son of famous footballer and reality show star named as two victims in Cardiff horror crash Image: Facebook

A young man who died along with two others in a car crash in the UK was the son of former footballer Leon Jeanne

A 24-year-old man who died along with two others in a car crash is the son of a former football player.

Rafel Jeanne was among five others who were reported missing after they were last seen at 2 am on Saturday, as police searched for them for over 48 hours.

His father Leon Jeanne used to play as a winger for QRP and Cardiff City, as per the Mirror, before he played for several other clubs, before retiring in 2015.

Rafel who is from Cardiff was named by the police in the UK as one among the dead on Monday, March 6.

Eve Smith was the second victim who lost her life in the accident and had made an appearance in a Sky reality TV show after a drug diver killed her sister.

The third victim was Darcy Ross.

The other two, including Sophie Russon and Shane Loughlin were taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Officials believe that all of them partied at Muffler bar and club, which is a popular hangout in Newport.

The confirmation of their death was given by Gwent Police.

___________________________________________________________

