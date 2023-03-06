Rolling Stones, U2 and major global names to unite for star-studded Wembley concert announced for Ukraine

By Sarah Newton-John • 06 March 2023 • 9:40

Live Aid-style gig in June/Shutterstock Images

This summer at Wembley stadium there will be a huge benefit concert for the victims of the Ukraine war. The Live Aid-style gig has been scheduled for June 24 at Wembley stadium, with big-name artists such as U2, The Rolling Stones, The Killers, and Pink all being asked to perform.

It is thought that other high-profile musicians, such as Sir Paul McCartney, Adele, Florence And The Machine and Noel Gallagher may also be approached to perform at the concert.

The gig will be broadcast globally on TV and Vladimir Putin will not be able to ignore the international support for the Ukraine.

A source told The Sun : “It’s going to be huge, properly A-list and on a global scale.

“It’s something people have wanted to do for a while, but a date has now been nailed down and booked at Wembley Stadium. Invitations to perform are going out thick and fast to the biggest names in the business.”

News of confirmed bookings will follow the invitations being sent by organisers, ITV and Livewire Pictures.

The date of the concert is the same weekend as Glastonbury, so some performers are already booked. The concert will follow the same format as Live Aid last century, 1985.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.