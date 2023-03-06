Step back in time: Baroque Market and historical recreations give residents in Huércal-Overa a taste of 17th century life

By Betty Henderson • 06 March 2023 • 15:23

Visitors to Huércal-Overa over the weekend could be forgiven for believing they stepped back in time at the town’s Baroque Market. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Huércal-Overa (via Facebook)

HUÉRCAL-OVERA was transported back to the Baroque period, around the 17th-18th century last weekend with a bustling marketplace from the past, complete with historical recreations and a variety of activities that delighted visitors.

During the two-day fair which began on Saturday, March 4, more than 60 stallholders offered a range of historical culinary treats and artisan handicrafts, while animal keepers demonstrated their skills and knowledge of the period. Visitors could also participate in workshops on topics such as the historical uses of salt and painting. Children had their own games and workshops to enjoy, with activities designed to educate and entertain.

One of the most impressive aspects of the event was the historical recreations that brought the Baroque period to life. Actors dressed in period clothing added to the atmosphere, with their bustling activity and lively conversations creating an authentic feel of the marketplace from the past.

The Baroque period in the Almería region was a time of artistic and cultural flourishing. During the period, Almería experienced significant growth and expansion, and many of the city’s most notable buildings and structures were built in the Baroque style.