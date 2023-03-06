Three bodies found in Wales and two seriously injured taken to hospital

By Sarah Newton-John • 06 March 2023 • 7:03

Gwent Police in Wales have located the car carrying five people that were reported missing. The VW Tiguan was discovered just after midnight Monday 6 March. Inside were three deceased persons and two seriously injured persons who are now in hospital.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Following enquiries to locate five people who were reported as missing, officers have found the car they were last seen in, in the St Mellons area of Cardiff.

“It’s believed the car was involved in a road traffic collision and came off the A48.”

Sophie Russon, 20, Eve Smith, 21, and Darcy Ross, 21, all from Newport, South Wales were last seen in the Llanedeyrn area of Cardiff at around 2am on Saturday morning.

They had made the trip in a Volkswagen Tiguan with two men, Rafel Jeanne, 24, and Shane Loughlin, 32, both from Cardiff, who have also been reported as missing.

“Three of those who were reported missing have been found deceased, two have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

The spokesperson added: “Specialist officers are supporting the families of those involved and enquiries are ongoing.”

The identities of the deceased have not been released by police.

