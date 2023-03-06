Toblerone makes controversial change to packaging following manufacturing move to SLOVAKIA

By Sarah Newton-John • 06 March 2023 • 10:08

The distinctive Matterhorn mountain image on Toblerone chocolate bar packaging is set to phase out of the market and will be replaced by a generic mountain, as well as a different font, with the words “established in Switzerland.” The sweet treat has been on sale since 1908.

Slovakia is the country in Europe that will manufacture the famous treat of nougat, honey and almonds in chocolate, so the Swiss iconography had to go. This is because under Swiss law, only milk-based products entirely produced in Switzerland can use national symbols in marketing.

The peak of a more generic mountain will be used, according to its US owner, Mondelez. The signature of the founder of the company, Theodor Tobler will feature on the chocolate bar’s new wrapping.

A Mondelez spokesperson told Sky News: “To respond to increased demand worldwide and to grow our Toblerone brand for the future we are continuing to invest in innovation across our Toblerone portfolio, marketing and production.

“As part of this, an evolved visual identity is being unveiled through updated packaging that includes a distinctive new Toblerone typeface and logo that draw further inspiration from the Toblerone archives and the inclusion of our founder, Tobler’s, signature.”

“Bern is an important part of our history and will continue to be so for the future.”

Mondelez has owned the brand since 2012 and also makes Ritz crackers and Green & Black’s chocolate.

