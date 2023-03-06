Torremolinos presides over the first working table of Sun and Beach destinations

Torremolinos has been chosen as a model of Sun and Beach in the Mediterranean area, so it will be the subject of a study on good practices that can be applied in similar destinations

The main objective for which this working table is constituted is to put together circumstances that affect all these destinations, identify objectives and develop measures that lead to their development, as well as to improve the tourist experience and the excellence of the destination.

In her speech, mayoress, Margarita del Cid stated that “the sun and beach must be rethought to improve it, and it must be done from sustainability criteria, in such a way that it is also a commitment to the conservation and maintenance of those natural spaces that make up our coast.”

“I believe that we are faced with the opportunity to revise the concept of sun and beach, trying to improve its reputation through innovation and technology, trying through these tools to meet increasingly personalised demands,” she added.

