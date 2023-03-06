Torremolinos reopens three sports tracks after implementing new artistic design

Six sports tracks have already been reformed out of a total of eight facilities that are the subject of this rehabilitation thanks to the Municipal Economic Assistance Plan of the Provincial Council of Malaga with an investment of more than €400,000.

In addition to these three last renovated tracks, three other facilities have already been reopened to the public that have also undergone renovation work, those located on Calle Capri, in the Los Alamos area and those located on Avenida San Francisco and Calle Rafael Quintana Rosado, in the area of El Calvario.

The tasks carried out in the multi-sport infrastructures have consisted of roughing the pavement and sealing the fissures and cracks that the firm had. Next, the base was painted with a total of six layers of paint with the implementation of a new artistic design.

In addition, the repair of the perimeter fences and the painting of the goals and baskets have been undertaken.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.